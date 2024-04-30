Patriots Signed OLB Oshane Ximines

Per Mike Reiss, the Patriots are signing veteran OLB Oshane Ximines to a contract.

Ximines, 27, is a former third-round pick of the Giants back in 2019 out of Old Dominion. He played out the final year of his four-year, $3,356,784 rookie contract including an $836,784 signing bonus.

He was testing the free agent market for the first time in his career when the Giants opted to re-sign him to a deal.

The Giants released Ximines and later re-signed him to their practice squad. New York eventually moved on and he most recently worked out for the Raiders.

In 2023, Ximines appeared in three games for the Giants and recorded four total tackles.