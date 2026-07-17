Patriots Waive DT Travis Shaw

The New England Patriots officially waived DT Travis Shaw on Friday.

Shaw, 21, was a five-star recruit and a top national prospect when he committed to North Carolina. After three years in Chapel Hill, he transferred to Texas for his final collegiate season in 2025.

The Patriots signed Shaw to a contract this past May.

During his four-year college career, Shaw recorded 68 total tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss, no sacks, two fumble recoveries and four pass breakups in 50 career games.