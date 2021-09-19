Projected 2022 NFL Draft Order

We will be posting the 2022 NFL Draft order as games as played each week throughout the 2021 season and playoffs, so be sure to check back for the latest.

It’s worth mentioning that the order below uses Strength of Schedule based on games played, as opposed to projected Strength of Schedule, which includes unplayed games.

Five first-round picks have been traded next year and four teams (Seahawks, Rams, Bears and 49ers) are without first-round picks in 2022.

2022 NFL Draft Order

Pick Team W L T PCT SOS 1 Jets 0 2 0 0 0.75 1 Colts 0 2 0 0 0.75 1 Jaguars 0 2 0 0 0.75 1 Vikings 0 2 0 0 0.75 1 Lions 0 2 0 0 0.75 1 Giants 0 2 0 0 0.75 1 Falcons 0 2 0 0 0.75 8 Texans 1 1 0 0.5 0.25 8 Patriots 1 1 0 0.5 0.25 8 Bengals 1 1 0 0.5 0.25 8 Washington 1 1 0 0.5 0.25 8 Packers 1 1 0 0.5 0.25 8 Jets (SEA) 1 1 0 0.5 0.25 14 Bills 1 1 0 0.5 0.5 14 Browns 1 1 0 0.5 0.5 14 Chiefs 1 1 0 0.5 0.5

14 Eagles (MIA) 1 1 0 0.5 0.5 14 Chargers 1 1 0 0.5 0.5 14 Eagles 1 1 0 0.5 0.5 20 Steelers 1 1 0 0.5 0.75 20 Ravens 1 1 0 0.5 0.75 20 Titans 1 1 0 0.5 0.75 20 Saints 1 1 0 0.5 0.75 20 Cowboys 1 1 0 0.5 0.75 20 Giants (CHI) 1 1 0 0.5 0.75 26 Broncos 2 0 0 1 0 27 Lions (LAR) 2 0 0 1 0.25 27 Panthers 2 0 0 1 0.25 27 Cardinals 2 0 0 1 0.25 27 Dolphins (SF) 2 0 0 1 0.25 27 Buccaneers 2 0 0 1 0.25 32 Raiders 2 0 0 1 0.5