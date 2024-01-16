Raiders Also Interviewed Former Bills DC Leslie Frazier For HC Job

According to Vic Tafur, the Raiders completed an interview with former Bills DC Leslie Frazier for their head coaching job.

Tafur notes Las Vegas has now fulfilled all NFL requirements and now can officially hire a head coach

Earlier this week, it was reported Raiders interim HC Antonio Pierce was considered the leading candidate for the team’s head coaching vacancy and has the support of several key players on the team. Pierce interviewed for the job on Monday.

Las Vegas also completed an interview with former NFL assistant Kris Richard for their head coach job. Both Frazier and Richard last coached in 2022.

Frazier interviewed for the Chargers’ head coaching job last week.

Frazier, 64, began his NFL coaching career with the Eagles as their defensive backs coach in 1999. He had brief stints with the Bengals and Colts before the Vikings hired him as their defensive coordinator in 2007.

Frazier worked his way up to head coach and spent three years in the position before he was fired after the 2013 season. Since then, Frazier has worked for the Buccaneers, Ravens, and Bills. He stepped down as Buffalo’s defensive coordinator following the 2022 season.

As the Vikings’ head coach, Frazier led them to a record of 21-32-1 (39.8 percent), which includes one playoff appearance.