Raiders Interviewed Hue Jackson For Position On Offensive Staff

The Las Vegas Raiders interviewed former Bengals HC Hue Jackson for a position on their offensive staff, according to Jeremy Fowler.

Fowler adds that Jackson is expected to accept the role.

Jackson, 58, began his NFL coaching career back in 2001 as the Washington RBs coach. He worked for the Bengals, Falcons and Ravens before he was hired by the Raiders as their offensive coordinator in 2010.

Jackson was later promoted to head coach but lasted one season at the helm. After four years with the Bengals, Jackson was hired as the Browns head coach in 2016 but lasted just over three years in Cleveland.

The Bengals hired Jackson as a special assistant to Marvin Lewis before parting ways with him in 2019. Jackson signed on to become the head coach at Grambling State in 2021.

During his time as the Browns’ head coach, Jackson led them to a record of 3-36-1 (8.8 percent) and no playoff appearances.