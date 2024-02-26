Raiders Officially Add Former Chargers Exec. JoJo Wooden To Front Office

The Las Vegas Raiders announced they have officially hired former Chargers interim GM JoJo Wooden to their front office.

#Raiders Press Release: – JoJo Wooden has been named Senior Director of Player Personnel of the Las Vegas Raiders — Raiders PR (@RAIDERS_PR) February 26, 2024

Wooden’s title will be senior director of player personnel. He reunites with Raiders GM Tom Telesco who he worked for in Los Angeles.

Wooden, 54, spent 16 years with the New York Jets and served as their assistant director of player personnel before joining the Chargers in 2013. He oversaw the Chargers’ pro and college scouting departments as director of player personnel and served as the interim GM in 2023.

In New York, he served as a pro personnel assistant from 1997-1998, a pro scout from 1999-2000, a senior pro scout from 2001-2002, as assistant director of pro scouting in 2003, and director of pro scouting from 2004-2006.