Raiders & Patriots Showing Interest In WR Phillip Dorsett

DJ Bien-Aime reports that former Texans WR Phillip Dorsett is receiving interest from both the Raiders and the Patriots.

Dorsett, 30, is a former first-round pick by the Colts in the 2015 NFL Draft. The Patriots acquired him from the Colts in exchange for QB Jacoby Brissett.

He re-signed with New England on a one-year deal after his rookie contract expired in 2019. The Seahawks later signed Dorsett to a one-year contract last year but missed the entire season with a foot injury.

Dorsett had signed a one-year, $1.1 million deal with the Jaguars in March, but was released coming out of the preseason and later signed to Jacksonville’s practice squad. The Jaguars released him last month and he later signed on to the Seahawks’ practice squad.

Seattle released Dorsett and he caught on with the Texans for the 2022 season.

In 2022, Dorsett appeared in 15 games for the Texans and caught 20 passes for 257 yards and one touchdown.

