Patriots Signing K Joey Slye

According to Mike Reiss, the Patriots have agreed to terms with K Joey Slye on a contract.

Slye, 27, signed with the Giants after going undrafted out of Virginia Tech following the 2019 NFL Draft. He was waived in May before being brought back in July and waived again.

Slye caught on with the Panthers as a camp leg but ended up taking the starting job after K Graham Gano landed on injured reserve. He re-signed with the team and then signed a one-year extension in January 2021 that would have made him a free agent in 2022.

However, the Panthers cut Slye coming out of the preseason and he caught on with the Texans as an injury replacement. He also had a stint with the 49ers in the same capacity. Washington signed him to be their primary kicker in November after they released K Dustin Hopkins.

Slye returned on one-year contracts each of the past two seasons. He was testing the market as an unrestricted free agent when he signed a one-year deal with the Jaguars in March, but was cut a month later.

In 2023, Slye appeared in all 17 games for the Commanders and converted 19 of 24 field goal attempts and 32 of 35 extra point tries.