Raiders Starting Fourth-Round QB Aidan O’Connell In Week 4

According to Ian Rapoport, the Raiders are starting fourth-round QB Aidan O’Connell in Week 4 against the Chargers.

He had previously been listed third on the depth chart behind veteran QB Brian Hoyer but the team pretty much knows what Hoyer is at this point in his career. It makes sense they’d want to get a look at O’Connell, who had an impressive preseason.

Starting Raiders QB Jimmy Garoppolo was ruled out with a concussion.

O’Connell, 25, was a three-year starter at Purdue and was named second-team All-Big 10 in his final two seasons. He was drafted by the Raiders with the No. 135 pick in the fourth round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

He signed a four-year, $3.84 million rookie contract that included a signing bonus of $509,380.

During his five-year college career, O’Connell appeared in 33 games with 27 starts and completed 66.7 percent of his pass attempts for 9,219 yards, 65 touchdowns and 30 interceptions. He also rushed for two touchdowns.