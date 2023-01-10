Rams OC Liam Coen Officially Returns To Kentucky

The University of Kentucky announced Tuesday that Liam Coen has officially returned as their offensive coordinator.

ESPN’s Chris Mortensen previously reported Coen was heading back to Kentucky to serve as their offensive coordinator again, so this move was expected.

This is the job Coen previously held before joining the Rams this past February.

There are obvious questions about Sean McVay’s future with the Rams this will only add to that.

Coen, 37, got his start in college coaching at Brown in 2010 working with quarterbacks. He had stints at Rhode Island, UMass, Maine and Brown again before making the jump to the NFL as an assistant WR coach with the Rams in 2018.

He moved to assistant QB coach in 2020, then was hired away by Kentucky as their offensive coordinator in 2021. The Rams hired him as offensive coordinator last year.

In 2022, the Rams’ offense ranked No. 32 in total yards, No. 27 in points scored, No. 27 in rushing yards and No. 27 in passing yards.