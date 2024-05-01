AFC Notes: Keon Coleman, Aaron Rodgers, Bills, Jets, Patriots

Bills

The Bills selected 2024 second-round WR Keon Coleman in the draft to replace WR Stefon Diggs following the trade to Houston. Bills QB Josh Allen let Coleman know he was the receiver Allen wanted before the pick was official.

“He texted me the day of and was like, ‘You’re the guy I want. I watched a lot of receivers and I want to play with you,'” Coleman said, via Patrick Warren of the team’s website. “And I’ve been saying the same thing. I want to play with the guy that wears number 17. I think he’s a great quarterback, one of the best in the league right now and I would love to be catching passes from him. I’m ready for that.”

Jets

ESPN’s Rich Cimini mentions Jets QB Aaron Rodgers sounded a little surprised the team took a tackle in the first round.

sounded a little surprised the team took a tackle in the first round. Jets GM Joe Douglas said Rodgers is “moving around well” and “slinging the ball as well as ever.” (Rich Cimini)

said Rodgers is “moving around well” and “slinging the ball as well as ever.” (Rich Cimini) Douglas also mentioned the plan is to start 2024 first-round OT Olu Fashanu at LT, but he will practice at RT and other positions as well. (Cimini)

at LT, but he will practice at RT and other positions as well. (Cimini) In terms of the roster, Douglas noted they are looking to add veterans but “don’t have a lot left in the budget to spend.” (Cimini)

Douglas addressed the expectations for the 2024 season: “We understand the pressure. We know what the stakes are.” (Cimini)

Jets HC Robert Saleh and Douglas were keen on selecting 2024 third-round WR Malachi Corley “no matter what” and moved up seven picks on draft day to make it happen. (Jets’ social media)

Patriots

North Carolina HC Mack Brown spoke about Patriots rookie QB Drake Maye‘s character and said he would always make sure to take care of his teammates before himself.

“Every NIL deal, before he took the opportunity, he made sure that one of his teammates was involved with it,” Brown said, via ESPN’s Mike Reiss. “They would call and somebody would want him to represent their company or such, and he’d say, ‘That’s fine, but I’m going to get the receivers involved too.’ Or the seafood restaurant wants to give him free meals for a year, he says, ‘Great, but you have to get the offensive line too.’ It was always ‘somebody on this team is going to do it with me.’ That’s just kind of the kid he is. If I could, I would adopt him. He’s that good of a person and role model. He wants everything he does to be right — to his community, his team, his teammates and also to make sure he helps young people learn and make better decisions.”

Brown added that Maye was never tempted to leave the Tar Heels for a quick payday, even though there were other opportunities on the table for him.

“There were a lot of people with our lack of free agency, but tampering, trying to get Drake to leave. First thing he did, he walked into my office and said, ‘I’m not leaving. You don’t have to worry about that.‘” Brown recalled. “He’s a guy that said, ‘I don’t play this game for money. I’m going to make my money on the back end. I love this school and am going to play at this school.’”

Maye is ready for the challenge of starting his rookie season: “That’s goal for me, myself and any rookie quarterback in the NFL. Coach Mayo said the best guy is going to play, if that’s me, I’m going to be ready for it.” (Mark Daniels)