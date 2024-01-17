Rams RB Kyren Williams Underwent Hand Surgery

Rams HC Sean McVay confirmed RB Kyren Williams underwent surgery to repair a broken bone in his hand on Tuesday, per Ian Rapoport.

Williams, 23, was a fifth-round pick out of Notre Dame in the 2022 NFL Draft. He’s entering the third year of a four-year, $3,970,404 rookie deal and is set to make a base salary of $985,000 next season.

In 2023, Williams appeared in 12 games for the Rams and rushed for 1,114 yards on 228 carries (5.0 YPC) to go along with 32 receptions for 206 yards receiving and 15 total touchdowns.