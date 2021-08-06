Ravens Activate QB Lamar Jackson From COVID-19 List

The Baltimore Ravens announced that they have activated QB Lamar Jackson from their COVID-19 list.

The Ravens’ quarterback tested positive for COVID-19 at the end of July and will now make his debut at this year’s training camp.

Jackson, 24, is a former first-round pick of the Ravens back in 2018. He’s entering the fourth year of his four-year, $9,471,652 contract that included a $5,968,472 signing bonus.

The Ravens picked up Jackson’s fifth-year option that will cost them $23 million fully guaranteed for the 2022 season, but won’t prevent them from working on an extension.

In 2020, Jackson appeared in 15 games for the Ravens and completed 64.4 percent of his passes for 2,757 yards, 26 touchdowns and nine interceptions. He also rushed for 1,005 yards and seven touchdowns.