Ravens Optimistic About Progress On Zay Flowers Extension

In a radio interview with 105.7 The Fan, Ravens GM Eric DeCosta discussed ongoing contract talks with WR Zay Flowers, indicating that a long-term deal for the former first-rounder was “definitely” a priority.

“I love Zay, Zay wants to be here, we want Zay here,” DeCosta said. “He’s got a great agent…We’ve had good conversations, [VP of football operations] Nick Matteo does a phenomenal job negotiating. Certainly a work in progress, optimistic about it. Feel like at some point it gets done, I hope it gets done.”

Flowers’ draft classmate, Seahawks WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba, reset the market at over $42 million a year this offseason. The Falcons also just gave WR Drake London a deal worth a little over $35 million annually, so that seems like the range that Flowers’ deal will slot into.

After the Ravens picked up Flowers’ fifth-year option this offseason, he’s under contract through 2027.

Flowers, 25, was a three-year starter at Boston College who earned first-team All-ACC honors in 2020 and 2022. He was also a third-team selection in 2021.

The Ravens selected him with the No. 22 overall pick in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft. He signed a four-year, $15,159,137 contract that included an $8,024,827 signing bonus.

Flowers was entering the fourth year of that deal when the Ravens exercised his fifth-year option for the 2027 season worth $27.298 million fully guaranteed.

In 2025, Flowers appeared in all 17 games for the Ravens and recorded 86 receptions for 1,211 yards and five touchdowns.

We’ll have more on Flowers as the news is available.