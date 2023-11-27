Report: Greg Olsen Would Be Interested In Panthers’ HC Job If Approached

Joseph Person and Richard Deitsch of The Athletic are reporting that former Panthers tight end and current FOX Sports analyst Greg Olsen would be interested in the team’s head coaching job if he were approached by the team.

Olsen’s coaching experience is limited to coaching his son’s Pop Warner team, so this would be quite the leap for him.

Olsen is currently the top analyst for FOX Sports, but that is expected to change next year when Tom Brady begins calling games for the network.

Panthers owner David Tepper has hired a college head coach and a veteran NFL coach with experience so it’s possible he could be looking for an out-of-the-box hire this time around.

Olsen, 38, is a former first-round pick of the Bears back in 2007. He played four years for Chicago before he was traded to the Panthers in 2011.

Olsen played out the final year of his two-year, $17 million extension with the Panthers before signing a one-year, $7 million deal with the Seahawks in 2020. He later retired as a member of the Panthers.

For his career, Olsen appeared in 199 games for the Bears, Panthers and Seahawks and caught 742 passes for 8,683 yards receiving and 60 touchdowns.