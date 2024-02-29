Report: Patriots ‘Leaning Heavily’ Towards Taking QB At No. 3

According to Jeff Howe and Chad Graff of The Athletic, the Patriots “really want to draft a quarterback with the No. 3 pick.”

The report cites several NFL executives unassociated with the Patriots who have noted that the top three quarterback prospects align with top decision-maker Eliot Wolf’s preferred QB traits.

Caleb Williams is the favorite to be the No. 1 overall pick this year, but it remains to be seen who the Commanders would prefer between Drake Maye and Jayden Daniels at No. 2.

The Athletic says there’s “growing buzz” that QBs J.J. McCarthy and Bo Nix could be off the board by the time New England is back on the clock at No. 34 overall, which may leave them in a position to take Washington’s Michael Penix Jr should the team pass on a quarterback at No. 3 overall.

New England would pursue a quarterback in free agency such as Kirk Cousins, Baker Mayfield and Jacoby Brissett among others. Although, the reporter mentions that this would come with a higher price tag, which is why the Patriots taking a quarterback at No. 3 appears more likely.

Maye, 21, is one of the best overall prospects in the 2024 draft class.

Some evaluators believe he’s the best quarterback in this class, despite the group including USC’s Caleb Williams.

During his three-year college career at UNC, Maye appeared in 30 games and completed 64.9 percent of his passes for 8,018 yards, 63 touchdowns and 16 interceptions. He also rushed for 1,209 yards and 16 touchdowns.

Daniels, 23, began his college career at Arizona State back in 2019. He spent three years at ASU before transferring to LSU for the 2022 season. He started two seasons and won the Heisman in 2023.

In total, Daniels threw for 12,750 yards while completing 66.3 percent of his passes to go along with 89 touchdowns and 20 interceptions. He also rushed for 3,307 yards and 34 touchdowns.