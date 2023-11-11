Saints Activate RB Adam Prentice From IR, Waive Keith Kirkwood

The New Orleans Saints officially waived WR Keith Kirkwood on Saturday and activated RB Adam Prentice from injured reserve.

Prentice, 25, signed with the Broncos as an undrafted free agent out of South Carolina. He originally signed a three-year $2.4 million deal with the team before Denver cut him last year.

The Saints claimed Prentice off of waivers before eventually waiving him soon after. He bounced on and off New Orleans’ practice squad last season and returned to the taxi squad last month.

In 2022, Prentice has appeared in three games and recorded one reception for two yards.