Texans Sign First-Round QB C.J. Stroud

The Houston Texans have officially signed No. 2 overall pick QB C.J. Stroud to a rookie contract, according to Ian Rapoport.

Stroud, 21, was named first-team All-Big 10 after both of his seasons as a starter at Ohio State and was a second-team All-American in 2022.

Lance Zierlein compares him to Lions QB Jared Goff.

Rapoport adds that the contract is a four-year, $36.3 million rookie deal that includes a signing bonus of $23.38 million all fully guaranteed.

During his three-year college career, Stroud completed 69.3 percent of his pass attempts for 8,123 yards, 85 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions in 25 career starts.