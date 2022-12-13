Texas A&M DB Antonio Johnson Declares For 2023 Draft

Texas A&M DB Antonio Johnson announced via his Twitter count on Tuesday that he’s declaring for the 2023 NFL Draft.

Johnson is one of the best safety prospects in next year’s draft class. It’s possible Johnson could end up being a first-round pick when all is said and done next year.

Dane Brugler has Johnson rated as his No. 29 overall prospect.

During his three-year college career at Texas A&M, Johnson recorded 96 tackles, two sacks, an interception, four forced fumbles and seven pass defenses.