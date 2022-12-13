Texas A&M DB Antonio Johnson Declares For 2023 Draft

Texas A&M DB Antonio Johnson announced via his Twitter count on Tuesday that he’s declaring for the 2023 NFL Draft.
#Two7 OUT!!!! Gigem👍🏾 pic.twitter.com/TYonla0aMc
— Antonio Johnson (@Antonio_johns0n) December 13, 2022
Johnson is one of the best safety prospects in next year’s draft class. It’s possible Johnson could end up being a first-round pick when all is said and done next year.
Dane Brugler has Johnson rated as his No. 29 overall prospect.
During his three-year college career at Texas A&M, Johnson recorded 96 tackles, two sacks, an interception, four forced fumbles and seven pass defenses.
