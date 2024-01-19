Titans Complete Interview With Eagles OC Brian Johnson For HC Job

The Tennessee Titans announced they’ve completed an interview with Eagles OC Brian Johnson for their head coaching vacancy, per Jim Wyatt of the team’s site.

Here’s the full list of candidates currently being considered for the position:

Lions DC Aaron Glenn (Interview)

(Interview) Raiders Interim HC Antonio Pierce (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Cowboys DC Dan Quinn (Interview)

(Interview) Giants OC Mike Kafka (Interview)

(Interview) Ravens DC Mike Macdonald (Interview)

(Interview) Lions OC Ben Johnson (Interview)

(Interview) Texans OC Bobby Slowik (Interview)

(Interview) Eagles OC Brian Johnson (Interview)

(Interview) Panthers OC Thomas Brown (Interview)

(Interview) Bengals OC Brian Callahan (Interview)

(Interview) Former Stanford HC David Shaw (Interview)

Johnson, 36, took his first coaching job as the QBs coach at Utah in 2010. He worked his way up to offensive coordinator before departing to become the QBs coach at Mississippi State in 2014.

From there, Johnson had stints with Houston and Florida before the Eagles hired him as their QBs coach in 2021.

The Eagles then promoted Johnson to their offensive coordinator in 2023.

In 2023, the Eagles offense under Johnson finished eighth in total yards and seventh in points, placing eighth in rushing yards and 16th in passing yards.