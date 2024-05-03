AFC Notes: Derek Stingley, Ravens, Texans, Titans

Ravens

When asked if Ravens fifth-round RB Rasheen Ali can contribute immediately similar to Keaton Mitchell last year, GM Eric DeCosta agreed.

“Yes, I think that’s right. [Rasheen Ali]’s an explosive guy. I think he runs hard. He finishes his runs. He catches the ball well; he can run routes; he’s a good pass protector,” Decosta, said, via RavensWire. “Like I said, at the Senior Bowl, he was a guy that I noticed very quickly. He got hurt, but during the practice week, he was very explosive, and I think we all took note. We had him visit a few weeks ago. He’s an interesting kid. He’s got a great background – other than the fact that he’s from Cleveland, of course – but he’s got a great background, and I think he will be a good player for us.”

Texans

Texans DE Will Anderson Jr. had high praise of CB Derek Stingley, saying he and Danielle Hunter benefit from the cornerback’s coverage ability.

“We benefit a lot,” Anderson said, via Aaron Wilson. “I was telling ‘Sting,’ I was like ‘Bro, you still want me to play on your side?’ Since we got Danielle and we were joking about that and I said ‘Bro, he is unbelievable’ To see him work every day and see him come in, he is quiet and doesn’t say much, but when you turn the tape on, you just see him everywhere. Having a guy like that in the back makes our job so much easier just to go hunt, be free and be loose. They throw at Stingley, then they’re crazy, so having a guy back there like that is really a blessing.”

Texans HC DeMeco Ryans expects Stingley to continue improving this year.

“For Derek and what I look for out of him this year, I look for him to continue to make strides in his game,” Ryans said. “Sting has come along really well. Five interceptions last year, played really well for us. When you talk about attacking the ball, really shutting down one side of the field, it was impressive to see him grow as a player coming back off the injury, and just seeing the way he worked and the way he got after it. He was a guy that teams started to go away from. So, whenever you have a corner can operate in that manner, it’s only a plus for us. And I see Derek continuing to get better this year, as well.”

Texans DC Matt Burke has also been impressed by Stingley’s development.

“He’s a talented player,” Burke said. “He’s a talented athlete, so there’s always those elements where you’re like, ‘Oh, man. This guy has a skillset that’s pretty unique and pretty special.’ The acceleration from when he’s gotten back to where he is now has been really impressive. Never a question of work ethic or anything with him. He hasn’t had as much of the time on task with some of the techniques and coverage we’re playing, where he missed all that time. The acceleration from when he got back kind of in the program, to where he is now, it’s really been impressive and a testament to how he works. He’s playing at a pretty high level for us, for sure.”

Titans

Titans 2024 sixth-round WR Jha’Quan Jackson is plenty familiar with Tennesse RB Tyjae Spears, as the two were roommates during their time together at Tulane. Spears and Jackson are thrilled to go to work knowing someone close to them will be present for motivation daily.

“What do I think about it? It’s a dream come true, man,” Spears said, via Jim Wyatt of the team’s website. “To get reunited again, to hold each other accountable, that is the thing I am most excited for.”

“I am excited,” Jackson added. “I left it up to the man above, God. I believe in faith, family and football. I am grateful and honored to wear a Titan uniform, back with my dawg. It is family reunited again. I am willing to do anything. Offense, whatever.”