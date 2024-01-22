Titans Conducting Second Interview With Panthers OC Thomas Brown

According to Cameron Wolfe, the Titans are having a second interview with Panthers OC Thomas Brown today.

The two sides had a virtual interview last week and Brown evidently impressed the Titans brass enough to get an in-person look today.

He’s the second known candidate to make it to the second round of interviews, with Bengals OC Brian Callahan also getting another look from Tennessee.

Brown, 37, is a former NFL running back who played for the Falcons and Browns during his career. His coaching career began in 2011 as Georgia’s strength and conditioning coach and became the running backs coach for Chattanooga, Marshall, Wisconsin, and Georgia before becoming Miami’s offensive coordinator from 2016-2018.

After one season as South Carolina’s running backs coach, Brown was hired by the Rams in 2020 to the same position. He was promoted to assistant head coach and TE coach in 2022.

The Panthers hired Brown as their offensive coordinator this past February.

We’ll have more on the Titans coaching search as the news is available.