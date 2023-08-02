The NFL Players Association’s Top 50 players in terms of merchandise sales on Thursday for the period of March 1-May 31, 2023.

“The first list of the season tracks sales of officially licensed NFL player merchandise from March 1 to May 31, 2023. This comprehensive list includes data from online and traditional retail outlets as reported by more than 80 NFLPA licensees and is the only verified ranking of all officially licensed NFL player products. The products range from adult and youth game jerseys, T-shirts, hoodies, bobbleheads, plush toys, socks, face coverings, headbands, figurines, wall decals, backpacks, pennants, photos, drinkware, pet products, and more.”

Top 50 Players In Merchandise Sales

Rank Player Position Team 1 Patrick Mahomes II QB Kansas City Chiefs 2 Aaron Rodgers QB New York Jets 3 Joe Burrow QB Cincinnati Bengals 4 Micah Parsons LB Dallas Cowboys 5 Travis Kelce TE Kansas City Chiefs 6 Jalen Hurts QB Philadelphia Eagles 7 Dak Prescott QB Dallas Cowboys 8 Josh Allen QB Buffalo Bills 9 CeeDee Lamb WR Dallas Cowboys 10 T.J. Watt OLB Pittsburgh Steelers 11 Justin Jefferson WR Minnesota Vikings 12 Kyler Murray QB Arizona Cardinals 13 Kenny Pickett QB Pittsburgh Steelers 14 Derek Carr QB New Orleans Saints 15 Jimmy Garoppolo QB Las Vegas Raiders 16 Trevor Lawrence QB Jacksonville Jaguars 17 Jason Kelce C Philadelphia Eagles 18 Jordan Love QB Green Bay Packers 19 Ja’Marr Chase WR Cincinnati Bengals 20 Justin Herbert QB Los Angeles Chargers

21 Davante Adams WR Las Vegas Raiders 22 Isiah Pacheco RB Kansas City Chiefs 23 Justin Fields QB Chicago Bears 24 Aidan Hutchinson DE Detroit Lions 25 Ezekiel Elliott RB Free Agent* 26 George Kittle TE San Francisco 49ers 27 A.J. Brown WR Philadelphia Eagles 28 Odell Beckham Jr WR Baltimore Ravens 29 Christian McCaffrey RB San Francisco 49ers 30 Deebo Samuel WR San Francisco 49ers 31 Russell Wilson QB Denver Broncos 32 Darren Waller TE New York Giants 33 Trevon Diggs CB Dallas Cowboys 34 DeVonta Smith WR Philadelphia Eagles 35 Tyreek Hill WR Miami Dolphins 36 Mac Jones QB New England Patriots 37 Stefon Diggs WR Buffalo Bills 38 Anthony Richardson QB Indianapolis Colts 39 Lamar Jackson QB Baltimore Ravens 40 Josh Jacobs RB Oakland Raiders 41 Tee Higgins WR Cincinnati Bengals 42 Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner CB New York Jets 43 D.J. Moore WR Chicago Bears 44 Nick Bosa DE San Francisco 49ers 45 George Pickens WR Pittsburgh Steelers 46 Maxx Crosby DE Las Vegas Raiders 47 DK Metcalf WR Seattle Seahawks 48 Bijan Robinson RB Atlanta Falcons 49 Bryce Young QB Carolina Panthers 50 Baker Mayfield QB Tampa Bay Buccaneers