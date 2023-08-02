Top 50 Players In Merchandise Sales

By
Nate Bouda
-

The NFL Players Association’s Top 50 players in terms of merchandise sales on Thursday for the period of March 1-May 31, 2023.

NFL Logo

“The first list of the season tracks sales of officially licensed NFL player merchandise from March 1 to May 31, 2023. This comprehensive list includes data from online and traditional retail outlets as reported by more than 80 NFLPA licensees and is the only verified ranking of all officially licensed NFL player products. The products range from adult and youth game jerseys, T-shirts, hoodies, bobbleheads, plush toys, socks, face coverings, headbands, figurines, wall decals, backpacks, pennants, photos, drinkware, pet products, and more.”

Top 50 Players In Merchandise Sales

 

Rank Player Position Team
1 Patrick Mahomes II QB Kansas City Chiefs
2 Aaron Rodgers QB New York Jets
3 Joe Burrow QB Cincinnati Bengals
4 Micah Parsons LB Dallas Cowboys
5 Travis Kelce TE Kansas City Chiefs
6 Jalen Hurts QB Philadelphia Eagles
7 Dak Prescott QB Dallas Cowboys
8 Josh Allen QB Buffalo Bills
9 CeeDee Lamb WR Dallas Cowboys
10 T.J. Watt OLB Pittsburgh Steelers
11 Justin Jefferson WR Minnesota Vikings
12 Kyler Murray QB Arizona Cardinals
13 Kenny Pickett QB Pittsburgh Steelers
14 Derek Carr QB New Orleans Saints
15 Jimmy Garoppolo QB Las Vegas Raiders
16 Trevor Lawrence QB Jacksonville Jaguars
17 Jason Kelce C Philadelphia Eagles
18 Jordan Love QB Green Bay Packers
19 Ja’Marr Chase WR Cincinnati Bengals
20 Justin Herbert QB Los Angeles Chargers
 
 
21 Davante Adams WR Las Vegas Raiders
22 Isiah Pacheco RB Kansas City Chiefs
23 Justin Fields QB Chicago Bears
24 Aidan Hutchinson DE Detroit Lions
25 Ezekiel Elliott RB Free Agent*
26 George Kittle TE San Francisco 49ers
27 A.J. Brown WR Philadelphia Eagles
28 Odell Beckham Jr WR Baltimore Ravens
29 Christian McCaffrey RB San Francisco 49ers
30 Deebo Samuel WR San Francisco 49ers
31 Russell Wilson QB Denver Broncos
32 Darren Waller TE New York Giants
33 Trevon Diggs CB Dallas Cowboys
34 DeVonta Smith WR Philadelphia Eagles
35 Tyreek Hill WR Miami Dolphins
36 Mac Jones QB New England Patriots
37 Stefon Diggs WR Buffalo Bills
38 Anthony Richardson QB Indianapolis Colts
39 Lamar Jackson QB Baltimore Ravens
40 Josh Jacobs RB Oakland Raiders
41 Tee Higgins WR Cincinnati Bengals
42 Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner CB New York Jets
43 D.J. Moore WR Chicago Bears
44 Nick Bosa DE San Francisco 49ers
45 George Pickens WR Pittsburgh Steelers
46 Maxx Crosby DE Las Vegas Raiders
47 DK Metcalf WR Seattle Seahawks
48 Bijan Robinson RB Atlanta Falcons
49 Bryce Young QB Carolina Panthers
50 Baker Mayfield QB Tampa Bay Buccaneers
 
 

Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?

Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply