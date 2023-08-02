The NFL Players Association’s Top 50 players in terms of merchandise sales on Thursday for the period of March 1-May 31, 2023.
“The first list of the season tracks sales of officially licensed NFL player merchandise from March 1 to May 31, 2023. This comprehensive list includes data from online and traditional retail outlets as reported by more than 80 NFLPA licensees and is the only verified ranking of all officially licensed NFL player products. The products range from adult and youth game jerseys, T-shirts, hoodies, bobbleheads, plush toys, socks, face coverings, headbands, figurines, wall decals, backpacks, pennants, photos, drinkware, pet products, and more.”
Top 50 Players In Merchandise Sales
|Rank
|Player
|Position
|Team
|1
|Patrick Mahomes II
|QB
|Kansas City Chiefs
|2
|Aaron Rodgers
|QB
|New York Jets
|3
|Joe Burrow
|QB
|Cincinnati Bengals
|4
|Micah Parsons
|LB
|Dallas Cowboys
|5
|Travis Kelce
|TE
|Kansas City Chiefs
|6
|Jalen Hurts
|QB
|Philadelphia Eagles
|7
|Dak Prescott
|QB
|Dallas Cowboys
|8
|Josh Allen
|QB
|Buffalo Bills
|9
|CeeDee Lamb
|WR
|Dallas Cowboys
|10
|T.J. Watt
|OLB
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|11
|Justin Jefferson
|WR
|Minnesota Vikings
|12
|Kyler Murray
|QB
|Arizona Cardinals
|13
|Kenny Pickett
|QB
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|14
|Derek Carr
|QB
|New Orleans Saints
|15
|Jimmy Garoppolo
|QB
|Las Vegas Raiders
|16
|Trevor Lawrence
|QB
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|17
|Jason Kelce
|C
|Philadelphia Eagles
|18
|Jordan Love
|QB
|Green Bay Packers
|19
|Ja’Marr Chase
|WR
|Cincinnati Bengals
|20
|Justin Herbert
|QB
|Los Angeles Chargers
|21
|Davante Adams
|WR
|Las Vegas Raiders
|22
|Isiah Pacheco
|RB
|Kansas City Chiefs
|23
|Justin Fields
|QB
|Chicago Bears
|24
|Aidan Hutchinson
|DE
|Detroit Lions
|25
|Ezekiel Elliott
|RB
|Free Agent*
|26
|George Kittle
|TE
|San Francisco 49ers
|27
|A.J. Brown
|WR
|Philadelphia Eagles
|28
|Odell Beckham Jr
|WR
|Baltimore Ravens
|29
|Christian McCaffrey
|RB
|San Francisco 49ers
|30
|Deebo Samuel
|WR
|San Francisco 49ers
|31
|Russell Wilson
|QB
|Denver Broncos
|32
|Darren Waller
|TE
|New York Giants
|33
|Trevon Diggs
|CB
|Dallas Cowboys
|34
|DeVonta Smith
|WR
|Philadelphia Eagles
|35
|Tyreek Hill
|WR
|Miami Dolphins
|36
|Mac Jones
|QB
|New England Patriots
|37
|Stefon Diggs
|WR
|Buffalo Bills
|38
|Anthony Richardson
|QB
|Indianapolis Colts
|39
|Lamar Jackson
|QB
|Baltimore Ravens
|40
|Josh Jacobs
|RB
|Oakland Raiders
|41
|Tee Higgins
|WR
|Cincinnati Bengals
|42
|Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner
|CB
|New York Jets
|43
|D.J. Moore
|WR
|Chicago Bears
|44
|Nick Bosa
|DE
|San Francisco 49ers
|45
|George Pickens
|WR
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|46
|Maxx Crosby
|DE
|Las Vegas Raiders
|47
|DK Metcalf
|WR
|Seattle Seahawks
|48
|Bijan Robinson
|RB
|Atlanta Falcons
|49
|Bryce Young
|QB
|Carolina Panthers
|50
|Baker Mayfield
|QB
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!