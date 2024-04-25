Trade Details: Chiefs Trade Up For Texas WR Xavier Worthy

The Kansas City Chiefs are trading the 32nd overall pick, 95 and 221 to the Bills in exchange for the 28th overall pick, 133 and 248, according to Field Yates.

Kansas City is selecting Texas WR Xavier Worthy with the 28th overall pick.

Worthy, 20, is a two-time first-team all Big-12 conference selection in 2021 and 2023. He earned second-team all-conference honors as a sophomore during the 2022 season.

For his career, Worthy appeared in 39 games for the Longhorns and caught 197 passes for 2,755 yards and 26 touchdowns.