TRADE: Lions Selecting Alabama CB Terrion Arnold With The 24th Overall Pick

The Detroit Lions have traded up to the 24th pick in the draft and are selecting Alabama CB Terrion Arnold.

Dallas will send the 24th overall pick and a 2025 seventh rounder to Detroit in exchange for the 29th overall pick and the 73rd pick this draft, according to Mike Garafolo.

NFL Media’s Lance Zierlein compares him to Saints CB Marshon Lattimore.

Arnold, 21, was named first-team All-American following his redshirt sophomore season at Alabama in 2023.

For his career, Arnold recorded 108 total tackles, 7.5 tackles for loss, one sack, one forced fumble, one recovery, six interceptions, and 20 pass deflections in 25 career games.