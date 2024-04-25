TRADE: Vikings Selecting DE Dallas Turner With The 17th Overall Pick

The Minnesota Vikings are trading up and selecting Alabama DE Dallas Turner with the 17th overall pick.

Minnesota will send the 23rd and 167th pick in exchange for the 17th overall pick, according to Jordan Schultz.

Tom Pelissero reports the team will also send Jacksonville 2025 third and fourth round picks.

Turner, 21, was a consensus first-team All-American for Alabama in 2023, as well as the SEC defensive player of the year and an all-conference selection.

NFL Media’s Lance Zierlein compares him to Giants DE Brian Burns.

During his three-year college career, Turner recorded 117 total tackles, 21.5 sacks, two forced fumbles and a pass defense.