Jaguars Hosting CB Jerry Jacobs For Visit

According to Aaron Wilson, the Jaguars are hosting free agent CB Jerry Jacobs for a visit on Tuesday.

Jacobs, 26, went undrafted out of Arkansas in 2021 before catching on with the Lions and making the 53-man roster ahead of the season.

He played out his standard three-year undrafted rookie contract and was slated to be a restricted free agent in 2024, but Detroit declined to tender him a contract.

In 2023, Jacobs appeared in 15 games for the Lions. He recorded 55 total tackles, two tackles for loss, three interceptions and eight pass deflections.