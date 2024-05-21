AFC Notes: Tank Dell, Adonai Mitchell, Colts, Jaguars, Texans

Colts

Colts second-round WR Adonai Mitchell chose number 10 to represent the number of receivers taken ahead of him in the draft.

“I originally picked another number, but then I was just up late thinking about it,” Mitchell said recently, via James Boyd of The Athletic. “I couldn’t get it off my mind. Nobody got a name. Nobody got a face.”

Jaguars

Jaguars HC Doug Pederson updated the status of LB Ventrell Miller, CB Christian Braswell, and OL Cooper Hodges. They could not take part in rookie minicamp because they all ended last year on IR.

“Ventrell’s doing extremely well. He’s healthy and he’s moving around really well. He’s competing and doing some really good things out there,” Pederson said, via Zach Goodall of the Jaguars Wire. “Cooper and Christian, they’re doing really well. All three of those guys have really done a great job doing their rehab this offseason so far.”

Texans

Texans WR Tank Dell had a tremendous first season in the NFL before suffering a season-ending leg injury. Dell was the victim of a gunshot wound in a scary event this offseason, but he is looking to return by the start of OTAs.

“Yeah, definitely by the time they come back, I’m going to hit the ground running,” Dell said, via Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2. “I’m going to be ready. I’m just waiting on 7 and those guys to come back from enjoying their time off and we’ll get back to work.”

“The offseason has been good, just rehab every day, Monday through Friday, Saturdays on my own. Trying to get one percent better, so, once we do come back for OTAs, I’m ready to go.”