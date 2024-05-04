AFC Notes: Tank Dell, Adonai Mitchell, Colts, Jaguars, Texans

Colts

The Colts gave QB Anthony Richardson another weapon by adding second-round WR Adonai Mitchell. Colts OC Jim Bob Cooter profiled what he likes about Mitchell and how he fits in next to other WRs Michael Pittman Jr., Josh Downs, and Alec Pierce.

“He’s dynamic. The guy gets open,” Cooter said, via JJ Stankevitz of the team’s website. “There are a lot of routes against tight coverage, against different types of coverage. Those guys at Texas do such a good job offensively – Sark (Steve Sarkisian) and all those guys. AD was put in a position to win some one-on-ones and he won a bunch of them. He won a bunch of big ones.

“I think in this league as a receiving core, it’s good to have guys with different strengths so you can utilize them differently. … A lot of guys compare it to a basketball team. We think Alec and AD may have some of those ways they can complement each other, but shoot, we’re going to go out to the field, let everybody get a bunch of reps and see what’s best for the Colts. Whatever is best for the Colts is what we’re going to do. Those guys are going to get their chance to go run a bunch of routes, compete and try and win against our DBs, a bunch of different coverage looks and see how things go and see what we can do to make our 2024 Colts offense the best we can make it.”

Jaguars

Mike Sando of The Athletic cites an anonymous NFL executive who believes Jaguars’ first-round WR Brian Thomas Jr. doesn’t have to be the team’s No. 1 receiver immediately given they have Christian Kirk and other options.

“Thomas can be that guy in two years,” an executive said. “I don’t think he’s going to be required to be that right away. They’ve got some guys.”

Another executive thinks Thomas Jr. must be developed and isn’t an instantly transformative player.

“There is going to have to be some development with him,” another executive said. “He is not walking in there and transforming what they do. He has the physical traits to develop. Does he have the other stuff? That remains to be seen.”

One executive could see third-round CB Jarrian Jones being a steal given he tackles well and is good in coverage.

“I think (third-round pick) Jarrian Jones is someone who we could look back on and wonder why he was available that long,” another exec said. “He is a good, good player. Tough, tackles well, covers well, can play in the nickel, can play outside.”

Texans

Concern grew for Texans WR Tank Dell after he was shot during an altercation in Florida last week. Houston GM Nick Caserio gave a relieving update on Dell’s status

“Tank is doing great,” Caserio said, via Coty M. Davis of Texans Daily. “We have had conversations with him. We have visited with him. DeMeco [Ryans] had a chance to talk to him the other day. He is doing okay. Certainly, making progress. He has been in and out of the building. So, right now, he is in a pretty good state of mind. Tank is a great kid. He has done a lot for our program already. Hopefully, things can keep moving in the right direction.”