UNC QB Drake Maye Declares For 2024 NFL Draft

UNC QB Drake Maye announced Monday that he will be skipping the team’s Bowl game and declaring for the 2024 NFL Draft.

Maye, 21, is one of the best overall prospects in the 2024 draft class, so this shouldn’t come as a big surprise.

Some evaluators believe he’s the best quarterback in this class, despite the group including USC’s Caleb Williams.

During his three-year college career at UNC, Maye appeared in 30 games and completed 64.9 percent of his passes for 8,018 yards, 63 touchdowns and 16 interceptions. He also rushed for 1,209 yards and 16 touchdowns.