UNC QB Drake Maye Meeting With 10 Teams At Combine

UNC QB Drake Maye is meeting with up to 10 team’s at this week’s combine, according to Ian Rapoport.

There’s some similarities with the quarterback-needy teams requesting interviews with both Maye and LSU QB Jayden Daniels, including the Bears, Commanders, Falcons, Vikings, Jets, Giants, Patriots, Raiders, Seahawks and Saints.

Maye, 21, is one of the best overall prospects in the 2024 draft class.

Some evaluators believe he’s the best quarterback in this class, despite the group including USC’s Caleb Williams.

During his three-year college career at UNC, Maye appeared in 30 games and completed 64.9 percent of his passes for 8,018 yards, 63 touchdowns and 16 interceptions. He also rushed for 1,209 yards and 16 touchdowns.