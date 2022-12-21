USC WR Jordan Addison Declaring For Draft

Ian Rapoport reports that USC WR Jordan Addison will skip the Cotton Bowl due to a minor ankle injury and instead declare for the 2023 NFL Draft.

Addison, 20, was named First-team All-Pac 12 in 2022. He transferred to USC from Pittsburgh where he won the Fred Biletnikoff Award and was also a consensus First-team All-American.

During his two years with Pittsburgh and one season with USC, Addison appeared in 31 games and made 29 starts. He recorded 199 receptions for 2,844 yards (14.3 YPC) and 28 touchdowns.

We will have more news on Addison as the draft approaches.