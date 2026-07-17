Veteran CB Levi Wallace Retires From NFL

Veteran CB Levi Wallace announced his retirement from the NFL on Friday, via his Instagram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vi (@leviwallace)

Wallace, 31, wound up going undrafted out of Alabama back in 2018. He later signed a three-year contract with the Bills.

However, Buffalo waived him at the start of the 2018 season and later signed him to their practice squad. He returned to the Bills on one-year contracts each of the past two years before signing on with the Steelers to a two-year deal in 2022.

He concluded his contract with Pittsburgh and was testing the market as an unrestricted free agent when he signed with the Broncos this past offseason. He was looking forward to joining Jacksonville prior to sustaining an injury.

The Jaguars later released him from injured reserve with a settlement.

For his career, Wallace appeared in 96 games for the Bills, Steelers and Broncos, recording 333 tackles, a fumble recovery, 12 interceptions and 56 pass defenses over the course of seven seasons.