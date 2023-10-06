Veteran LB Jamie Collins Retires From NFL

Veteran LB Jamie Collins tells ESPN’s Mike Reiss that he’s retiring from the NFL after 10 seasons in the league.

“It hasn’t hit me yet, but I’m officially retired,” Collins said. “It was wonderful and something I never thought I’d be a part of. Made a lot of great relationships. Had a ton of fun. Now it’s time to relax and be with my family.”

Collins, 33, is a former second-round pick of the Patriots back in 2013. The Patriots traded him to the Browns for a conditional fourth-round pick in 2016 and he later agreed to a four-year, $50 million contract.

However, the Browns cut Colllins loose in 2019 and he returned to New England soon after. The Lions opted to sign Collins to a three-year, $30 million contract that included $18 million fully guaranteed in 2020.

Collins agreed to a restructured contract that reduced his salary in 2021. The Lions opted to release him after no trade surfaced and he returned to the Patriots soon after.

For his career, Collins appeared in 125 games over the course of 10 seasons in the league. He corded 708 tackles, 26.5 sacks, 19 forced fumbles, eight recoveries, 12 interceptions, 39 pass defenses and two defensive touchdowns.

Collins was a Pro Bowl selection in 2015.