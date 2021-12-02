Washington Signing FB Alex Armah To Practice Squad

According to Mike Garafolo, the Washington Football Team is signing FB Alex Armah to the practice squad.

Armah, who was just cut by New Orleans, played with the Washington coaching staff in Carolina and is a familiar face.

Armah, 27, was taken in the sixth round by the Panthers in 2017. He signed a four-year, $2.55 million contract with Carolina but was unfortunately among their final roster cuts coming out of the preseason.

The Panthers later signed him to their practice squad before promoting him to the active roster.

Armah signed a one-year $1.1 million deal with the Saints in March of this year. He was waived coming out of the preseason and had a brief stint on the practice squad before rejoining the active roster.

In 2021, Armah has appeared in nine games for the Saints and rushed five times for 21 yards and caught one pass for one yard and one touchdown.