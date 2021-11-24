2022 Pro Bowl Voting Leaders

By
Nate Bouda
-

The NFL announced the first round of 2022 Pro Bowl voting leaders by position on Wednesday.

Pro Bowl

Pro Bowl rosters will be announced Live on NFL Network’s Pro Bowl Special on Monday, December 20 at 7:00 PM ET and will be part of ESPN’s Monday Night Countdown and ESPN/ABC’s Monday Night Football. 

The 2022 Pro Bowl will be played at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Sunday, February 6, at 3:00 PM ET.

NFL PRO BOWL TOP-5 VOTE-GETTERS

POS. NAME TEAM VOTES
RB Jonathan Taylor Indianapolis Colts 81,087
WR Cooper Kupp Los Angeles Rams 80,673
TE Travis Kelce Kansas City Chiefs 79,910
DE Myles Garrett Cleveland Browns 76,064
CB Trevon Diggs Dallas Cowboys 75,637

 

AFC & NFC LEADING VOTE-GETTERS BY POSITION

POS. CONF. NAME  TEAM VOTES
QB AFC Josh Allen  Buffalo 60,443
QB NFC Tom Brady  Tampa Bay 71,126
RB AFC Jonathan Taylor  Indianapolis 81,87
RB NFC Ezekiel Elliott  Dallas 54,228
FB AFC Patrick Ricard  Baltimore 47,131
FB NFC Kyle Juszczyk  San Francisco 70,362
WR AFC Ja’Marr Chase  Cincinnati 65,532
WR NFC Cooper Kupp  L.A. Rams 80,673
TE AFC Travis Kelce  Kansas City 79,910
TE NFC Kyle Pitts  Atlanta 63,948
T AFC Orlando Brown  Kansas City 26,780
T NFC Terron Armstead  New Orleans 44,135
G AFC Joel Bitonio  Cleveland 38,810
G NFC Zack Martin  Dallas 30,176
C AFC David Andrews  New England 39,504
C NFC Tyler Biadasz  Dallas 30,955
K AFC Justin Tucker  Baltimore 50,551
K NFC Younghoe Koo  Atlanta 26,995
RS AFC Ray-Ray McCloud  Pittsburgh 29,561
RS NFC DeAndre Carter  Washington 35,957

 

POS. CONF. NAME  TEAM VOTES
DE AFC Myles Garrett  Cleveland 76,64
DE NFC Nick Bosa  San Francisco 68,143
DT AFC Jeffery Simmons  Tennessee 58,868
DT NFC Aaron Donald  L.A. Rams 69,973
OLB AFC T.J. Watt  Pittsburgh 74,208
OLB NFC Haason Reddick  Carolina 40,225
ILB AFC Denzel Perryman  Las Vegas 36,34
ILB NFC Devin White  Tampa Bay 52,888
CB AFC J.C. Jackson  New England 58,166
CB NFC Trevon Diggs  Dallas 75,637
SS AFC Kareem Jackson  Denver 46,976
SS NFC Budda Baker  Arizona 41,404
FS AFC Kevin Byard  Tennessee 60,158
FS NFC Quandre Diggs  Seattle 35,907
P AFC Pressley Harvin  Pittsburgh 31,678
P NFC Michael Dickson  Seattle 45,239
ST AFC Ola Adeniyi  Tennessee 30,820
ST NFC Nick Bellore  Seattle 29,597
LS AFC Joe Cardona  New England 34,033
LS NFC Camaron Cheeseman  Washington 27,778

Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?

Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply