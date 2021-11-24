The NFL announced the first round of 2022 Pro Bowl voting leaders by position on Wednesday.

Pro Bowl rosters will be announced Live on NFL Network’s Pro Bowl Special on Monday, December 20 at 7:00 PM ET and will be part of ESPN’s Monday Night Countdown and ESPN/ABC’s Monday Night Football.

The 2022 Pro Bowl will be played at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Sunday, February 6, at 3:00 PM ET.

NFL PRO BOWL TOP-5 VOTE-GETTERS

POS. NAME TEAM VOTES RB Jonathan Taylor Indianapolis Colts 81,087 WR Cooper Kupp Los Angeles Rams 80,673 TE Travis Kelce Kansas City Chiefs 79,910 DE Myles Garrett Cleveland Browns 76,064 CB Trevon Diggs Dallas Cowboys 75,637

AFC & NFC LEADING VOTE-GETTERS BY POSITION

POS. CONF. NAME TEAM VOTES QB AFC Josh Allen Buffalo 60,443 QB NFC Tom Brady Tampa Bay 71,126 RB AFC Jonathan Taylor Indianapolis 81,87 RB NFC Ezekiel Elliott Dallas 54,228 FB AFC Patrick Ricard Baltimore 47,131 FB NFC Kyle Juszczyk San Francisco 70,362 WR AFC Ja’Marr Chase Cincinnati 65,532 WR NFC Cooper Kupp L.A. Rams 80,673 TE AFC Travis Kelce Kansas City 79,910 TE NFC Kyle Pitts Atlanta 63,948 T AFC Orlando Brown Kansas City 26,780 T NFC Terron Armstead New Orleans 44,135 G AFC Joel Bitonio Cleveland 38,810 G NFC Zack Martin Dallas 30,176 C AFC David Andrews New England 39,504 C NFC Tyler Biadasz Dallas 30,955 K AFC Justin Tucker Baltimore 50,551 K NFC Younghoe Koo Atlanta 26,995 RS AFC Ray-Ray McCloud Pittsburgh 29,561 RS NFC DeAndre Carter Washington 35,957

POS. CONF. NAME TEAM VOTES DE AFC Myles Garrett Cleveland 76,64 DE NFC Nick Bosa San Francisco 68,143 DT AFC Jeffery Simmons Tennessee 58,868 DT NFC Aaron Donald L.A. Rams 69,973 OLB AFC T.J. Watt Pittsburgh 74,208 OLB NFC Haason Reddick Carolina 40,225 ILB AFC Denzel Perryman Las Vegas 36,34 ILB NFC Devin White Tampa Bay 52,888 CB AFC J.C. Jackson New England 58,166 CB NFC Trevon Diggs Dallas 75,637 SS AFC Kareem Jackson Denver 46,976 SS NFC Budda Baker Arizona 41,404 FS AFC Kevin Byard Tennessee 60,158 FS NFC Quandre Diggs Seattle 35,907 P AFC Pressley Harvin Pittsburgh 31,678 P NFC Michael Dickson Seattle 45,239 ST AFC Ola Adeniyi Tennessee 30,820 ST NFC Nick Bellore Seattle 29,597 LS AFC Joe Cardona New England 34,033 LS NFC Camaron Cheeseman Washington 27,778