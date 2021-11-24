The NFL announced the first round of 2022 Pro Bowl voting leaders by position on Wednesday.
Pro Bowl rosters will be announced Live on NFL Network’s Pro Bowl Special on Monday, December 20 at 7:00 PM ET and will be part of ESPN’s Monday Night Countdown and ESPN/ABC’s Monday Night Football.
The 2022 Pro Bowl will be played at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Sunday, February 6, at 3:00 PM ET.
NFL PRO BOWL TOP-5 VOTE-GETTERS
|POS.
|NAME
|TEAM
|VOTES
|RB
|Jonathan Taylor
|Indianapolis Colts
|81,087
|WR
|Cooper Kupp
|Los Angeles Rams
|80,673
|TE
|Travis Kelce
|Kansas City Chiefs
|79,910
|DE
|Myles Garrett
|Cleveland Browns
|76,064
|CB
|Trevon Diggs
|Dallas Cowboys
|75,637
AFC & NFC LEADING VOTE-GETTERS BY POSITION
|POS.
|CONF.
|NAME
|TEAM
|VOTES
|QB
|AFC
|Josh Allen
|Buffalo
|60,443
|QB
|NFC
|Tom Brady
|Tampa Bay
|71,126
|RB
|AFC
|Jonathan Taylor
|Indianapolis
|81,87
|RB
|NFC
|Ezekiel Elliott
|Dallas
|54,228
|FB
|AFC
|Patrick Ricard
|Baltimore
|47,131
|FB
|NFC
|Kyle Juszczyk
|San Francisco
|70,362
|WR
|AFC
|Ja’Marr Chase
|Cincinnati
|65,532
|WR
|NFC
|Cooper Kupp
|L.A. Rams
|80,673
|TE
|AFC
|Travis Kelce
|Kansas City
|79,910
|TE
|NFC
|Kyle Pitts
|Atlanta
|63,948
|T
|AFC
|Orlando Brown
|Kansas City
|26,780
|T
|NFC
|Terron Armstead
|New Orleans
|44,135
|G
|AFC
|Joel Bitonio
|Cleveland
|38,810
|G
|NFC
|Zack Martin
|Dallas
|30,176
|C
|AFC
|David Andrews
|New England
|39,504
|C
|NFC
|Tyler Biadasz
|Dallas
|30,955
|K
|AFC
|Justin Tucker
|Baltimore
|50,551
|K
|NFC
|Younghoe Koo
|Atlanta
|26,995
|RS
|AFC
|Ray-Ray McCloud
|Pittsburgh
|29,561
|RS
|NFC
|DeAndre Carter
|Washington
|35,957
|POS.
|CONF.
|NAME
|TEAM
|VOTES
|DE
|AFC
|Myles Garrett
|Cleveland
|76,64
|DE
|NFC
|Nick Bosa
|San Francisco
|68,143
|DT
|AFC
|Jeffery Simmons
|Tennessee
|58,868
|DT
|NFC
|Aaron Donald
|L.A. Rams
|69,973
|OLB
|AFC
|T.J. Watt
|Pittsburgh
|74,208
|OLB
|NFC
|Haason Reddick
|Carolina
|40,225
|ILB
|AFC
|Denzel Perryman
|Las Vegas
|36,34
|ILB
|NFC
|Devin White
|Tampa Bay
|52,888
|CB
|AFC
|J.C. Jackson
|New England
|58,166
|CB
|NFC
|Trevon Diggs
|Dallas
|75,637
|SS
|AFC
|Kareem Jackson
|Denver
|46,976
|SS
|NFC
|Budda Baker
|Arizona
|41,404
|FS
|AFC
|Kevin Byard
|Tennessee
|60,158
|FS
|NFC
|Quandre Diggs
|Seattle
|35,907
|P
|AFC
|Pressley Harvin
|Pittsburgh
|31,678
|P
|NFC
|Michael Dickson
|Seattle
|45,239
|ST
|AFC
|Ola Adeniyi
|Tennessee
|30,820
|ST
|NFC
|Nick Bellore
|Seattle
|29,597
|LS
|AFC
|Joe Cardona
|New England
|34,033
|LS
|NFC
|Camaron Cheeseman
|Washington
|27,778
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!