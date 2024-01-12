NFL Trade Rumors is tracking the latest happenings regarding offensive and defensive coordinators around the league.
We’ll be posting updates and links here as the news is available so be sure to check back for the latest.
2024 NFL Offensive & Defensive Coordinator Tracker
Offensive Coordinators
Bears
- 49ers passing game coordinator Klint Kubiak (Interview)
- Seahawks OC Shane Waldron (Interview)
- Kentucky OC/QBs coach Liam Coen (Interview)
Defensive Coordinators
Giants
- Titans DC Shane Bowen (Interview)
- Ravens DBs coach Dennard Wilson (Interview)
Jaguars
- Titans DC Shane Bowen (Interview)
- Titans CBs coach Chris Harris (Interview)
- Jets safeties coach Marquand Manuel (Interview)
- Ravens passing game coordinator/secondary coach Chris Hewitt (Interview)
