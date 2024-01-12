NFL Trade Rumors is tracking the latest happenings regarding offensive and defensive coordinators around the league.

2024 NFL Offensive & Defensive Coordinator Tracker

Offensive Coordinators

Bears

49ers passing game coordinator Klint Kubiak (Interview)

(Interview) Seahawks OC Shane Waldron (Interview)

(Interview) Kentucky OC/QBs coach Liam Coen (Interview)

Defensive Coordinators

Giants

Titans DC Shane Bowen (Interview)

(Interview) Ravens DBs coach Dennard Wilson (Interview)

Jaguars

Titans DC Shane Bowen (Interview)

(Interview) Titans CBs coach Chris Harris (Interview)

(Interview) Jets safeties coach Marquand Manuel (Interview)

(Interview) Ravens passing game coordinator/secondary coach Chris Hewitt (Interview)