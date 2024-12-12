AFC Notes: Justin Herbert, Antonio Pierce, Chargers, Chiefs, Raiders

Chargers
- Chargers HC Jim Harbaugh said QB Justin Herbert is dealing with an ankle injury in addition to the leg contusion he suffered in Week 14, via Daniel Popper.
- Although Harbaugh would like to give Herbert some rest, he mentioned the quarterback often decides to practice despite dealing with an injury: “I’d like to give him some rest, but you know Justin. I don’t control him. Sometimes he looks at me and he goes out there and a lot of times it’s good for him. He’s one of those type of guys where football is the treatment, is the medicine, and I get that.” (Popper)
Chiefs
- ESPN’s Dan Graziano notes the Chiefs are considering moving G Joe Thuney to left tackle, where he’s played in the past, with new LT D.J. Humphries going down with a hamstring injury this past week. Kansas City signed Humphries because neither OT Wanya Morris nor second-round OT Kingsley Suamataia had been able to establish consistency at that spot.
- Chiefs HC Andy Reid said Humphries did not practice on Wednesday and he’s considered day-to-day: “We’re just going to take it day by day and see how he does.” (Nate Taylor)
- Reid said WR Marquise Brown (shoulder) is “getting close” to returning: “He’s getting close. He’s chomping at the bit. He’s got to get with the doctor to get cleared. He’s getting close. He says he feels great.” (Nate Taylor)
Raiders
- ESPN’s Dan Graziano and Jeremy Fowler write that people around the league are monitoring the Raiders as a potential head coaching vacancy this cycle.
- While Raiders HC Antonio Pierce hasn’t been dealt a full hand with the roster and various injuries, including at quarterback, the two note there’s a possibility he could be one and done. He signed a shorter deal than is standard when he got the full-time job after last season, per Fowler and Graziano.
- Fowler and Graziano add the role of Raiders minority owner Tom Brady in the team’s decision-making process is something to watch, as owner Mark Davis wants Brady to have real input. Fowler points out the connection to former Titans HC Mike Vrabel, who could be a prime candidate for the job if it comes open.
- There have been some rumors about Davis mandating the front office to select a quarterback in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft. When asked about a potential mandate at the NFL owners’ meetings, Davis clarified he’s never made the request to GM Tom Telesco but acknowledged they need an answer at the position, per Tashan Reed.
- Pierce said QB Aidan O’Connell (knee) participated in Wednesday’s walkthrough and they are evaluating him ahead of Week 15’s Monday Night game, via Vic Tafur.
- Pierce said he assumes RB Alexander Mattison (ankle) will be active this week: “I would assume this week he will probably be active.” (Paul Gutierrez)
- However, Pierce added RB Sincere McCormick will remain the starter due to his performance: “He’s run his tail off.”
- The Raiders worked out five offensive players this week, including QB Matt Corral, QB Jake Luton, QB Kellen Mond, WR Samson Nacua and WR Makai Polk, per Aaron Wilson.
- Of this group, Las Vegas signed Luton to their practice squad.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!