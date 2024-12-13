Commanders CB Marshon Lattimore To Make Debut In Week 15

The Washington Commanders announced CB Marshon Lattimore will make his debut on the team in Week 15 since being acquired ahead of the trade deadline last month.

CB Marshon Lattimore will make his debut on Sunday vs. the Saints pic.twitter.com/99mpZNBKTS — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) December 13, 2024

The veteran cornerback has been nursing his way back from a hamstring injury and will now play his first game with the Commanders against his former team, the New Orleans Saints.

He provides a boost for Washington’s defense for the final stretch of the regular season as they look to solidify a playoff spot.

Lattimore, 28, is a former first-round pick of the Saints back in 2017 out of Ohio State. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $15.35 million contract and set to make a base salary of $1.53 million for the 2020 season when the Saints exercised his fifth-year option.

Lattimore was set to make $10.244 million under the fifth-year option in 2021. He was set to be an unrestricted free agent in 2022 when he agreed to a five-year, $97.6 million extension worth up to $100 million with the Saints.

He’s due $15 million in compensation in 2024 and $18 million and $18.5 million in the final two years of his contract, none of which is guaranteed.

In 2024, Lattimore has appeared in seven games for the Saints and recorded 30 tackles, two pass defenses and no interceptions.