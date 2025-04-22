West Virginia OL Wyatt Milum Had Five Visits/Private Workouts

By
Tony Camino
-

ESPN’s Matt Miller reports West Virginia OL Wyatt Milum had top-30 visits or private workouts with five teams.

Wyatt Milum

The teams Milum visited are the following:

  1. Bengals
  2. Commanders
  3. Eagles
  4. Saints
  5. Steelers

Milum, 22, was a four-star recruit and the 13th-ranked offensive tackle in the 2021 recruiting class out of Kenova, West Virginia. He committed to West Virginia and was the top-ranked recruit in their 2021 class under HC Neal Brown.

He spent four years at West Virginia and was a Consensus All-American, First Team All-Big 12 and the Big 12 OL of the Year in 2024. Dane Brugler of The Athletic has Milum as the No. 8 guard in the class with a third-to-fourth-round grade.

In his college career, Milum appeared in 47 games with 43 starts primarily at left tackle with a few games at right tackle.

Check out our 2025 NFL Draft Visit Tracker for a complete overview of prospect visits. 

