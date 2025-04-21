NFC Draft Rumors: A.J. Brown, Shedeur Sanders, Commanders, Cowboys, Eagles, Giants

Commanders
- ESPN’s Adam Schefter mentions UCLA LB Carson Schwesinger as a potential dark horse first-round pick, with the Commanders a potential landing spot.
- Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer notes the Commanders are expected to try and look at getting younger along both sides of the line of scrimmage. He adds trading down to get more than five picks is also something the Commanders would be open to.
Cowboys
- Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer mentions North Dakota State OL Grey Zabel as an under-the-radar option for the Cowboys with the No. 12 pick in the first round. He adds the league is higher on Zabel than outside consensus suggests right now.
Eagles
- Despite the speculation on parts of the Internet, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports the Eagles will not be trading WR A.J. Brown in any move for a draft pick.
- The Eagles are traditionally active traders on draft day but Schefter notes the Eagles seem more interested this year in using those picks to acquire veteran players rather than moving up the board, though all options are on the table.
- Sportskeeda’s Tony Pauline highlights UCLA OLB Oluwafemi Oladejo as a player who the league seems to be much higher on than the consensus in the media right now. He expects Oladejo to come off the board in the early second or late first, and says the Eagles are among the teams who are very interested.
- Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer says a source raised the possibility of the Eagles going after someone like Ohio State WR Emeka Egbuka in the first round as a long-term replacement for Brown.
- Syracuse RB LeQuint Allen took a visit with the Eagles, however, he likely counted as a local prospect. (Anthony DiBonna)
Giants
- SNY’s Connor Hughes has heard the Giants and HC Brian Daboll are high on Ole Miss QB Jaxson Dart and could try to trade back into the first round to make sure they land him.
- Hughes adds there’s not nearly as much steam between the Giants and Colorado QB Shedeur Sanders as there was in December.
- ESPN’s Adam Schefter says the Giants have been shadowing Sanders for two years now and that no team has done more work on any one player than New York has on Sanders. One GM for another team quipped: “Joe Schoen has lived in Boulder [Colorado].”
- However, Schefter adds the belief is that there’s still not a consensus on Sanders within the Giants’ organization, with some parts of the building more enamored with him than others.
- Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer adds that while at one point in the process the Giants may have leaned to Sanders, at this point Penn State OLB Abdul Carter is the chalk pick at No. 3.
- Breer says he’s heard the Giants have had ups and downs with Sanders throughout a process that’s stretched back to last year.
- Breer notes he’s been told Sanders has come across as more modest the past couple of weeks, as opposed to early on when some teams got the impression he was trying to steer his way to certain teams and left those with a better impression than others.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on X.com and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!