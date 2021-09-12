Saints Signing CB Marshon Lattimore To Five-Year, $97.6M Extension

Adam Schefter reports that the Saints and CB Marshon Lattimore have agreed to a five-year, $97.6 million extension that could increase up to $100 million.

The contract includes $68.3 million guaranteed and the largest full guarantee at signing for any cornerback in NFL history.

Ian Rapoport adds that Lattimore’s deal specifically includes $44M fully guaranteed.

Lattimore, 25, is a former first-round pick of the Saints back in 2017. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $15.35 million contract and set to make a base salary of $1.53 million for the 2020 season when the Saints exercised his fifth-year option.

Lattimore is set to make $10.244 million under the fifth-year option in 2021. He was set to be an unrestricted free agent in 2022.

In 2020, Lattimore appeared in 14 games for the Saints and recorded 62 tackles, two interceptions and 11 passes defended. Pro Football Focus had him rated as the No. 70 cornerback out of 121 qualifying players.

We had him included in our Top 50 – 2022 Free Agents list.