Five Teams Have Reportedly Inquired About Dolphins CB Jalen Ramsey

Per Outkick’s Armando Salguero, the Dolphins have spoken with the Rams, Falcons, Lions, Commanders and Eagles, among others, regarding a trade for CB Jalen Ramsey.

Salguero mentions the issue with a trade as of now is the $25.2 million in dead cap Miami would have to take on. He believes every team interested in trading for Ramsey would be asked to help the Dolphins with some salary cap relief.

Per Barry Jackson, Salguero also thinks “the idea of Ramsey taking a pay cut has led to both sides wanting to move on.”

Earlier this week, Rams GM Les Snead wouldn’t rule out a reunion with Ramsey but admitted a lot would have to be worked out to make it happen.

Ramsey, 30, is a former first-round pick of the Jaguars back in 2016. He signed a four-year, $23.35 million contract and was set to make a base salary of $3.63 million in 2019.

The Jaguars picked up Ramsey’s fifth-year option that cost them around $13 million for the 2020 season before trading him to the Rams for two first-round picks and a fourth-round selection.

He signed a five-year, $105 million extension before the start of the 2020 season, before he was traded to the Dolphins, later signing a three-year, $72.3 million deal with the team in 2024.

In 2024, Ramsey appeared in and started all 17 games for the Dolphins and recorded 60 tackles, two interceptions, one sack, and defended 11 passes.

We will have more on Ramsey as the news becomes available.