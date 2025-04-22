Rams Not Ruling Out Reunion With CB Jalen Ramsey, Have Been In Contact With Dolphins

Rams GM Les Snead said he wouldn’t rule out a reunion with CB Jalen Ramsey and added he has been in contact with the Dolphins, who are trying to trade the veteran corner, per Stu Jackson.

Snead noted at the time both teams talked about getting through the draft and seeing where they were at, so it doesn’t sound like a deal is imminent. Rams HC Sean McVay was also open to a Ramsey reunion.

“You would certainly never rule out the possibility of that,” he said via Gary Klein. “There’s a lot of layers that would need to be worked out with a player of his magnitude… but you would never eliminate the possibility of adding a total stud.”

The Dolphins have apparently been trying to move Ramsey for a while but have yet to find any takers, likely due to the veteran’s salary.

Ramsey is due $25.1 million fully guaranteed this season, with the Dolphins already paying a $4 million roster bonus, meaning his new team would owe him $21.1 million.

We looked at eight trade proposals for Ramsey at the end of last week, and the Rams were one of the teams highlighted as a potential destination.

Ramsey, 30, is a former first-round pick of the Jaguars back in 2016. He signed a four-year, $23.35 million contract and was set to make a base salary of $3.63 million in 2019.

The Jaguars picked up Ramsey’s fifth-year option that cost them around $13 million for the 2020 season before trading him to the Rams for two first-round picks and a fourth-round selection.

He signed a five-year, $105 million extension before the start of the 2020 season, before he was traded to the Dolphins, later signing a three-year, $72.3 million deal with the team in 2024.

In 2024, Ramsey appeared in and started all 17 games for the Dolphins and recorded 60 tackles, two interceptions, one sack, and defended 11 passes.

We will have more on Ramsey as the news becomes available.