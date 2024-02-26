2024 NFL Offseason Primer: Atlanta Falcons

Atlanta Falcons

Projected Cap Space: $27.2 million

Draft Picks: 8

1st (No. 8)

2nd (No. 43)

3rd (No. 74)

3rd (No. 79, JAX)

4th (No. 110)

5th (No. 142)

6th (No. 189)

6th (No. 199, CLE)

Notable Free Agents:

Top Three Needs

1 – Quarterback

This is going to dominate the conversation in Atlanta this offseason. Last year, the Falcons thought they had a roster that was good enough to win the NFC South and make some noise in the playoffs if they got even semi-competent quarterback play. So they gambled on former third-rounder Desmond Ridder hoping his minimal cost would allow them to fortify the rest of the roster and he’d be just good enough to win some games. Ridder couldn’t even meet that bar and it played a major role in former HC Arthur Smith losing his job.

The Falcons will be determined to find an upgrade — along with more than half a dozen other teams. Atlanta will be jockeying in a competitive market. They’re not in a bad spot with the No. 8 pick, multiple Day 2 selections and more than $40 million in cap space once some cuts are made. But even those resources might not be enough. No. 8 is likely too low for one of the top passers in this class and it’ll take a lot to trade up. And that’s assuming one of the top three teams that needs a quarterback is willing to move down.

There are no guarantees in free agency either. Vikings QB Kirk Cousins could potentially shake free but it’s not a guarantee. In terms of what would help the Falcons win the most in 2024, Cousins is probably the best-case scenario, even if he’s expensive.

If the Falcons can’t trade up and can’t sign Cousins, they could explore a trade for Bears QB Justin Fields or look to a second-tier free agent quarterback. The headliner here is probably Broncos QB Russell Wilson. Drafting a different quarterback, either at No. 8 or later, is also an option, but that’s far less of a sure thing, even if rookie quarterbacks in general aren’t safe bets.

2 – Edge Rusher

Although quarterback is the big need, there are other holes for the Falcons to patch as well. They’re not insignificant either. The Falcons might have one of the worst edge rushing groups on paper entering the 2024 season with a starting duo of Arnold Ebiketie and Lorenzo Carter as things stand today. Both players should be rotational guys only at this point.

That means the Falcons need two new starters and that will be a major priority once quarterback is figured out. Atlanta’s path at quarterback is also going to dictate what happens here. Any draft picks used to trade up for or select a passer can’t be used on an edge rusher, for instance. And if the Falcons sign a quarterback, it has the potential to take away from their budget for other needs.

The good news for the Falcons is it seems like there are usually cheap veterans available in the summer who can help fortify the lineup, and it seems like there’s a good chance one starting role is filled this way. The other might be a big-ticket addition, either in the draft, free agency or even a trade.

3 – Cornerback

The Falcons do need help at wide receiver, as the depth chart outside of Drake London is pretty bare. But between London, TE Kyle Pitts and RB Bijan Robinson, Atlanta doesn’t necessarily lack for weapons on offense.

Cornerback is a bit of a different story. The Falcons have CB AJ Terrell who is a legitimate strong starter. Outside of that, it’s a bunch of question marks. Clark Phillips might be an option in the slot but the second corner spot was up in the air between Okudah and others, and Okudah is set to be a free agent.

There’s a little bit of extra urgency because of the questions about the pass rush. Teams can sometimes cover for a weaker pass rush by covering longer, or a weaker secondary by getting to the quarterback quicker. It’s tough to be good on defense when there are deficiencies in both areas, however, which is why improving both will be important for the Falcons.

One Big Question

Can the Falcons find a quarterback?

The short answer is yes, the Falcons will find someone to start under center in Week 1. They have some decent options as outlined above, even if there’s a lot still up in the air right now.

What this question is really asking, however, is whether the Falcons can find a quarterback to take them where they want to go. This roster is talented enough to win the NFC South even if it’s not perfect. New HC Raheem Morris is bringing a lot of energy and two interesting coordinators — former Rams QB coach Zac Robinson and former University of Washington HC Jimmy Lake. I’m bullish on Morris but if he can’t find a quarterback, he doesn’t have a chance.

Robinson is a major unknown but he was highly sought after as an offensive coordinator candidate this offseason because of his connection to Rams HC Sean McVay. He’ll presumably be installing a similar system that’s had success getting a lot of production out of unheralded quarterbacks. That makes him an interesting X factor to consider in all of this.

If the Falcons get someone who can produce like a top-half-of-the-league starter, there’s some real upside for this team on offense. You can see the foundation of the same kind of offense that’s had success in Los Angeles and San Francisco with a really good offensive line, anchored by G Chris Lindstrom and LT Jake Matthews, and versatile skill position talent like Robinson, Pitts and London. The defense needs some work but if the Falcons get a quarterback, there will be buzz about this team and it will be justified.

That’s just a pretty big “if” to answer first.