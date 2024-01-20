49ers Announce Four Moves, Activate S George Odum From IR

The 49ers announced four roster moves Saturday, including placing DL Clelin Ferrell on injured reserve and activating S George Odum from the list.

The team is also elevating DL T.Y. McGill and DL Alex Barrett for the divisional round of the playoffs.

Odum, 30, wound up going undrafted out of Central Arkansas back in 2018. He later signed a three-year contract with the Colts.

Indianapolis placed an original-round tender that cost them $2.183 million for the 2021 season. Odum signed a three-year, $11 million deal with the 49ers in 2022.

In 2023, Odum has appeared in 11 games for the 49ers and recorded 12 total tackles.