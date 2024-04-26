NFC Notes: Ricky Pearsall, Jared Verse, Byron Murphy, 49ers, Rams, Seahawks,

49ers

Despite the 49ers’ selection of WR Ricky Pearsall at pick No. 31 in the draft on Thursday, rumors are still circulating about the futures of WRs Deebo Samuel and Brandon Aiyuk in San Francisco. 49ers GM John Lynch and HC Kyle Shanahan mentioned they have had preliminary discussions with other teams but no deals came close to fruition.

“I know that we’re continuing to have positive talks with [Aiyuk] and we are really efforting to get something done with him,” Lynch said, via ESPN’s Nick Wagoner. “We’re excited about continuing down that path and Brandon being a part of this team.”

“Deebo is a part of this team and a big part of this team. We feel great about that group and we feel like we just made it better with another really good addition to it, who complements the group real well.”

Rams

Rams HC Sean McVay said recently drafted EDGE Jared Verse has the ability to kick inside to play as an interior defensive lineman.

“He’s going to play on the edge. He’s got the ability to reduce down,” McVay said, via RamsWire. “He’s got a lot of versatility. You watch the way that he plays. He’s got great hands, he’s violent, he’s got a versatile arsenal of moves that he can activate. But he plays the game the way we want it to be played. We’re looking for grown men on defense. … He was one of the guys that we had targeted and feel really good coming away with him. He’s going to make a big impact in the outside linebacker room.”

McVay said Verse will play outside linebacker in their base defense but can also line up against offensive guards.

“I think that’s to be determined,” McVay said. “We are going to start him out on the edge. He’ll play outside linebacker in our base defense. He’ll play end. He does have some flexibility to be able to slide and reduce down and play over a guard but I think we’ll see. We’ll get him in here and see how he adjusts.”

Seahawks

The Seahawks selected DT Byron Murphy II at pick No. 16 of the first round on Thursday in hopes of adding a dominant force on the defensive line. Murphy mentioned he studied former Seattle DL Michael Bennett and was a huge fan of the Seahawks’ Legion of Boom era. (John Boyle)