NFC Notes: Braden Fiske, Marvin Harrison Jr., Cardinals, Falcons, Seahawks

Cardinals

Cardinals’ first-round WR Marvin Harrison Jr. said he’s always had “big shoes to fill” with his father, former Colts WR Marvin Harrison, and now must live up to Larry Fitzgerald in Arizona.

“I’ve always had big shoes to fill, and being an Arizona Cardinal, knowing the legacy Fitz had, I’m going to do my best to hopefully out-do him like I’m trying to out-do my Dad,” Harrison Jr. said, via Darren Urban of the team’s site. “They both had Hall of Fame careers. Hopefully I can do the same.”

Cardinals OT Paris Johnson Jr. doesn’t think Harrison Jr. is always comparing himself to his father and will leave a legacy as his own player.

“People say comparison is the thief of joy,” said Johnson Jr. “To him, he’s not necessarily comparing himself. I think Marvin is going to become his own player, write his own story. But because he has a Hall of Fame dad, there are a lot of lessons he won’t have to learn on his own.”

When reflecting on Fitzgerald, Harrison Jr. remembers the Hall of Fame receiver rarely dropping any passes and hopes to replicate that.

“I just remember him catching a lot of passes and not dropping many,” Harrison Jr. said. “Hopefully I can do the same.”

Falcons

Falcons GM Terry Fontenot said they aren’t ruling out the possibility of re-signing veteran DE Calais Campbell.

“Again, no update at this point but we’ll never close any doors,” Fontenot said, via ProFootballTalk. “Once we get through the draft, we always go through the players that are available and what we can do. It’s a 24/7, 365 process, the roster-building. We’re never stopping. The roster’s never set. We won’t close any doors.”

Rams

The Rams moved up in the draft to grab 2024 second-round DT Braden Fiske who was sliding further than expected. Los Angeles HC Sean McVay stated they were willing to be very aggressive to get someone they liked from the start.

“Fiske was the guy that we identified. ‘Hey, let’s do whatever we can to get up and go get this guy,'” McVay said, via the team’s YouTube. “And we were trying from the very jump. … Fortunately, Tony was able to get that thing done and we were able to do it and we felt like it was something that was part of the plan. The plan unfolded the way that we wanted it to. Sometimes it doesn’t work out that way but a real credit to those guys to be able to execute it and bring it to life.”