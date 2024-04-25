TRADE: Vikings Trading Up With Jets For 10th Overall Pick

The Minnesota Vikings are trading the 11th overall pick, 129 and 157 to the Jets for the 10th and 203rd pick, according to Jonathan Jones.

The Vikings are selecting Michigan QB J.J. McCarthy with the 10th overall pick.

He is expected to sign a four-year, $21.8 million fully-guaranteed contract which will include a $12.7 million signing bonus and a fifth-year option, according to Spotrac.

McCarthy, 21, won the National Championship at Michigan in 2023 and was named first-team All-Big Ten in 2023.

During his three-year career with Michigan, McCarthy started 28 of his 40 games, posting a record of 27-1, and completing 67.6 percent of his passes for 6,226 yards with 49 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. He also had 161 carries for 632 yards and 10 touchdowns.