49ers Docked Draft Pick For Salary Cap Clerical Error

The San Francisco 49ers have been docked a 2025 fifth-round pick due to payroll accounting errors from 2022 discovered by the NFL that misreported the team’s total player compensation, per Matt Barrows.

The team’s 2024 fourth will also be moved to the end of the round as part of the punishment, a loss of five spots.

The NFL determined the errors would not have caused the team to go over the salary cap and it was not a part of an intentional effort to circumvent the cap.

However, it’s still a violation and merited consequences from the league.

The 49ers said in a statement:

“We take responsibility and accept the imposed discipline from the NFL due to a clerical payroll error. At no time did we mislead or otherwise deceive the League or gain a competitive advantage in connection with the payroll mistake.”